Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Houston 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Racer X Garage: Risk Racing ATS Stand

January 28, 2021 4:00pm | by:

The chassis for every dirt bike brand, year, and model are designed a little differently, and as a result, not all bikes sit level on a traditional dirt bike stand. Subsequently, the front or back tire often touches the ground when placed on a stand. Aftermarket skid plates can also change this angle leaving the bike dangling low on one side or the other. The Risk Racing ATS Stand solves this issue.

Adjustable Top

It features two anodized, CNC, aluminum turnbuckles with locknuts, that allow the user to set the angle of the top of the stand, and then lock it in place. This enables the user to match the exact angle of their bike chassis, bringing both tires level into the air. With both tires lifted, simple tasks like cleaning and servicing are much easier.

Magnetic Bolt Panel

Bike repairs leave loose nuts and bolts everywhere. To eliminate this frustration, Risk Racing embedded magnets into both side panels of the ATS Stand.

Utilizing magnets on both side panels allows bolts from each side of the bike to be kept isolated, and on the correct side of the bike.

