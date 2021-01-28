Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Indianapolis 1

Injury Report Indianapolis 1

January 28, 2021 8:00pm
by:

The fourth round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out this report for a look at who’s racing, and who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie has been released to work out and practice after breaking “something little” in his back before Houston. He’ll miss the first two rounds in Indianapolis, but may be back for the third.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller plans on getting back to racing following a wrist injury sustained during last year’s season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: Sexton has been trying to get strength in his shoulder back since straining it and sustaining a contusion at Houston 2. He’ll miss the first two rounds in Indianapolis, but hopes to return for round six of Monster Energy Supercross.

Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton Align Media

250SX EAST REGION

Lorenzo Camporese – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Camporese crashed at H2 and hurt his shoulder. He tried to give it a go at H3 but it didn’t work out. On Instagram he said he’d do his best to be ready for the next round (Indianapolis).

Austin Forkner – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Forkner missed H3 after hurting his shoulder when he went down in practice. At time of posting we still didn’t have an official word on the exact nature of the injury, but were told Forkner “will be taking it day-by-day after sustaining an injury in Houston. He will be working with his medical team to make the best plan for returning to the track.”

RJ Hampshire – HAND | TBD

Comment: Hampshire crashed during practice at H2 (in the same section as Forkner) and sustained a hand injury. At time of posting we didn’t have an official word on his injury or status for Saturday, but the team expects to know for sure by Friday.

Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Lopes dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at H1. He’s out for the time being.

Jess Pettis – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Pettis will miss all of supercross after tweaking his knee during qualifying at H1.

Dylan Woodcock – back | out

Comment: Woodcock crashed during his heat race at H3. He was removed from the stadium floor in the Alpinestars Medical Mule and ended up in the hospital with a broken back and numbness in his legs. Fortunately he’s since started to regain feeling in his legs. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Dylan Woodcock
Dylan Woodcock Align Media

250SX WEST REGION

First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.

Pierce Brown – KNEE

Comment: Brown is back on the bike following a knee injury sustained last summer. The hope is that he’ll be ready to race when the 250SX West racing begins, but a hard decision depends on his status at that point in time.

Justin Cooper – FOOT

Comment: Cooper sustained a broken bone in his foot when his bike landed on him in a practice crash. On Instagram he said he’d be ready to go for the first round of 250SX west.

Derek Drake – FEMUR

Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.

Mitchell Falk – Leg

Comment: When the 250SX West Region kicks off on February 20, Falk will be on the sidelines as he posted on Instagram this evening that he has suffered a broken femur in a practice crash.

Bike shut off on me and pile-drove me into the face of the next jump. Broken femur. 💔💔💔

Due to the injury, Falk's debut with the AJE Motorsports/Motul team will be put on hold.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE

Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus in Gonzales’ ankle will keep him out of supercross in 2021.

Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now