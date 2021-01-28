The fourth round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Check out this report for a look at who’s racing, and who’s sidelined with injury.
450SX
Max Anstie – BACK | OUT
Comment: Anstie has been released to work out and practice after breaking “something little” in his back before Houston. He’ll miss the first two rounds in Indianapolis, but may be back for the third.
Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Miller plans on getting back to racing following a wrist injury sustained during last year’s season of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Sexton has been trying to get strength in his shoulder back since straining it and sustaining a contusion at Houston 2. He’ll miss the first two rounds in Indianapolis, but hopes to return for round six of Monster Energy Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
Lorenzo Camporese – SHOULDER | TBD
Comment: Camporese crashed at H2 and hurt his shoulder. He tried to give it a go at H3 but it didn’t work out. On Instagram he said he’d do his best to be ready for the next round (Indianapolis).
Austin Forkner – SHOULDER | TBD
Comment: Forkner missed H3 after hurting his shoulder when he went down in practice. At time of posting we still didn’t have an official word on the exact nature of the injury, but were told Forkner “will be taking it day-by-day after sustaining an injury in Houston. He will be working with his medical team to make the best plan for returning to the track.”
RJ Hampshire – HAND | TBD
Comment: Hampshire crashed during practice at H2 (in the same section as Forkner) and sustained a hand injury. At time of posting we didn’t have an official word on his injury or status for Saturday, but the team expects to know for sure by Friday.
Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Lopes dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at H1. He’s out for the time being.
Jess Pettis – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Pettis will miss all of supercross after tweaking his knee during qualifying at H1.
Dylan Woodcock – back | out
Comment: Woodcock crashed during his heat race at H3. He was removed from the stadium floor in the Alpinestars Medical Mule and ended up in the hospital with a broken back and numbness in his legs. Fortunately he’s since started to regain feeling in his legs. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
250SX WEST REGION
First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.
Pierce Brown – KNEE
Comment: Brown is back on the bike following a knee injury sustained last summer. The hope is that he’ll be ready to race when the 250SX West racing begins, but a hard decision depends on his status at that point in time.
Justin Cooper – FOOT
Comment: Cooper sustained a broken bone in his foot when his bike landed on him in a practice crash. On Instagram he said he’d be ready to go for the first round of 250SX west.
Derek Drake – FEMUR
Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.
Mitchell Falk – Leg
Comment: When the 250SX West Region kicks off on February 20, Falk will be on the sidelines as he posted on Instagram this evening that he has suffered a broken femur in a practice crash.
Bike shut off on me and pile-drove me into the face of the next jump. Broken femur. 💔💔💔
Due to the injury, Falk's debut with the AJE Motorsports/Motul team will be put on hold.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE
Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus in Gonzales’ ankle will keep him out of supercross in 2021.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.