Neither of us were in Houston. In fact, not a lot of people are in Houston. Unfortunately, this COVID thing has done a number on live events and public gatherings. Otherwise, it would have been great to have a little farewell party on the eve of the opening round, and I’m sure it would have been very well-attended by the riders and industry and fans.

Well, thank you. That’s all part of why I’m not there. This pandemic has put a lot of companies in challenging positions and put them in areas where they’ve got to make adjustments. It’s just been tough on everybody. Even though I’m not there, supercross is definitely something that I feel very, very passionate about and always will. I always felt like it was something that I was hopefully leaving my mark with, making an impact on it in a way. You never want to be the show; you just kind of want to add to it, if you will. I always hoped that that’s what I was doing with those calls. If there was a great finish, you didn’t want to be bigger than the moment. You just kind of wanted to add a little bit even more excitement to the moment. One thing I can tell you is that none of it was ever faked—the excitement, the passion, the thrill you heard in my voice was for real. Anybody that ever sat next to me in the booth can tell you. I was coming up out of the chair as much as anybody. It was a real thrill to be able to call those races. I would get asked constantly, “What’s your favorite thing to call?” I would always say, “If you’re going to call an entire season of a series, there’s nothing better than a season of supercross because every Saturday night that gate drops, and you just never know what’s going to happen.” It is just that land rush to the first corner, and there’s no way of guaranteeing what’s going to come out of that first turn, because it’s not about this guy’s bike is so much better than that guy’s bike, or he has a huge technical advantage, whatever it might be. It’s how much heart does that guy have, how much determination and want and desire does that rider have over the other guys on the gate that makes the difference. I think as race fans, that’s what we all want to see and supercross delivers that every Saturday night.

Absolutely. I know that I was jumping off my couch a few times watching Justin Barcia get that win on the maiden voyage of the GasGas.

That’s the perfect example. You just never know. I firmly believe that the majority of the guys on the gate every Saturday night—and every guy on the gate is the best rider in the world on that given Saturday night, no doubt about that—they all just about have a chance of pulling off a victory. Bam Bam has certainly gotten more than his share of wins and proven that he can do it, so why not? There’s no reason to believe he couldn’t win a whole season and a championship. Any one of those guys at the top of the sport is capable of doing that. They’re all fast. They’re all skilled. They’re all fit. Over the course of the season, it’s staying healthy. This sport is so brutal on the body that if you have too many crashes, it’s just really difficult to survive a season of it. But if you can keep yourself off the ground and up front, boy, it could be your year, as we’ve seen. Every year I just wanted to get to that last round in Vegas or Salt Lake City, depending on where we were, and have more than one guy capable of winning the title, and then it’s on. As a race fan, that’s all you can really hope for is having a handful of guys capable of winning the title and then drop that gate one more time and just see who’s going to go for it, who’s going to hang it out a little bit more than the other guy and just let it rip and claim the crown. If you can get that—if you can get through 17 rounds and have that—boy, that’s a wonderful year.