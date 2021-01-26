“It was an honest mistake, I didn’t know it was those guys behind me,” says Wilson. “What happened was, Dylan Ferrandis had just went down, he got up and I got right in front of him. It was two laps to go and he was charging to get back past me. I could hear Ferrandis behind me. So then he must have got the blue flag. I also got the blue flag but I didn’t see it, obviously. I thought it was Ferrandis behind me. I messed up. It sucks big time—I understand everyone is pissed and I would be pissed if I were Kenny, too.”

What’s crazy is that Webb’s block pass on Roczen slowed them both so much that Wilson pulled back away and never got lapped. So, even over the final half lap, with Webb and Roczen in full send mode with a race win on the line, they never caught back up to Wilson! Dean stayed ahead of them and took the white flag before Webb took the checkers (as you can see in the highlights).

(Wilson flashing across the line just before the race winner might be the reason his transponder didn’t fire on that final lap, and he was temporarily scored in 17th place. This led to rumors that he was getting penalized, but that wasn’t the case, it was just a transponder error. Wilson visited the AMA race hauler and they resorted to manual scoring, which put him back to 11th.)

We’ve been talking so much about the parity of the 450 class, and while this is a story about a dude going a lap down, it’s also a story that says the 11th-place guy in the 450 class is fast and fit enough to where the race winners can’t catch him in half a lap if they slow each other down in one corner.

“I shouldn’t be getting lapped, but I have a guy who got a podium in the last race [Brayton] in front of me, and a guy that got second at the last race [Ferrandis] behind me, and Marvin [Musquin], who podiumed the first race, behind him,” explained Wilson last night on the PulpMX Show. “It sounds so bad but the class is just that gnarly.”

Watch Dean’s full interview on episode #452 of the PulpMX Show at the 29:16 mark below: