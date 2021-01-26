While the main event was airing on NBC Sports, broadcaster Leigh Diffey made a great mention that both you and Craig had talked about trying to get to the front of the pack right into and out of the first turn. Concerted effort, eh?

Yeah, actually, the team kind of laid into us pretty hard after the heat race because we both started embarrassingly bad in our heat race. It was just not good. After the heat race and after we got back to the truck, the team was pretty vocal about it and they were upset and told us that we pretty much needed to get our shit together! That’s exactly what we did. We came to the line and we were ready for that main. The team wanted us to step it up and we did.

What’s been your take on the competition in 250SX East?

The first two races were pretty fierce because I felt like that pace between us five guys up front was pretty hot. I felt like all of us were pretty strong. Jett Lawrence is a little bit more inexperienced, but me, Christian, RJ Hampshire, Austin Forkner have all been in this series for a few years now. We’ve all won races and kind of know what it takes to win. They are all really good, talented guys with a lot of speed too and the pace really has been high. Even with Saturday’s race, it was kind of crazy how far up the lap chart we ended up getting. I think we lapped up to sixth place on Saturday. I feel like the guys we are racing on this coast are really fast and talented and whoever wins, has to pretty much earn it. The competition is good! There are three or four of us that are gong really fast at the moment. It comes down to getting good starts and putting yourself in a good position to win this championship. And with me, you know, I can’t complain about 3-2-1 scores. That’s pretty good and we’ve improved each round. I came into this season with a pretty good vision to really try and stay focused and to keep doing what I’m doing. We put in a lot of work during the off-season and I felt the most fit I’ve ever been coming into this season. We trained really, really hard during this break from Salt Lake City up to now to try and get to this point, so we did a lot of work. Me and my trainer Gareth Swanepoel did a lot of work and changed a lot of things up and I have to give a lot of kudos to him.

Here's a broad question for you: What’s your vision for your career over the next couple of years?

Well, the whole Star Racing team is actually moving to Florida. We’re doing that whole move. My sole goal right now is to go try and win this title. I want to win this 250 East Championship and after that, we’ll let the cards fall where they go. I have one more year with Star through 2022 and after that, hopefully we’ll move to the 450 class and see what we can do there. It’s insane. There are so many fast guys in that class right now. It’s crazy. That’s obviously everyone’s goal. Everyone wants to try to win and move up and try carry the momentum in with that big bike. It’s a learning curve, so the quicker I get in there, the quicker you can kind of learn and figure out what you need to improve on and try to get a little better.