The third round of the Houston tripleheader provided us with perhaps the most controversial moments we’ll see in racing this year. With so much going on and so much to digest, we fired off questions to long time pro Jason Thomas to pick his brain about the chaos in Texas.

We saw a much different build to the track for the third round—including a completely different sand section—looking at it from the perspective of a racer, what did you think about this build?

It was definitely a step up as far as being more technical. The rhythm sections were more difficult and there were fewer open spaces for riders to rest. For the riders, the difficulty level was certainly elevated and that comes with an added degree of risk. I always liked the more technical tracks as it seemed to separate the skill levels a bit and lowered the importance of the start.

Jett Lawrence put Michael Mosiman on the ground in the 180-degree berm after the whoops. Does Jett have to be cautious of Mosiman at all times going forward?

I don’t know if it will be “at all times,” but he will get paid back eventually. The trouble for Jett is that he is in this title fight and Mosiman is not. That puts Jett in a much more vulnerable position with much more to lose.

We saw a lot of guys going to the outside of the turn leading into the two table tops and they were able to go jump on, jump to the next tabletop then jump off. There was a handful of riders able to land onto the table from the inside. Can you explain how difficult this is? Also, some guys were even tripling into that turn and then going to the inside and still landing on the tabletops. How gutsy of a move is tripling to the inside of the turn?

It was tricky but for the elite, nothing that they were too concerned with. The difficult part of stepping on from the inside is that the bike is still turning on the take-off. Jumping from the inside also means riders land on the first tabletop at a slower speed, making the step to the next tabletop much more difficult. Riders using the outside line are able to straighten up and accelerate much harder, carrying speed across the tops of the tabletops. That all leads to smoother transitions and lessens the odds of a mistake. The obvious advantage of the inside line is being able to shorten the racetrack, cutting off 10 feet or so of unnecessary distance.