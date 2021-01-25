Cooper Webb has once again bounced back from a tough start to Monster Energy AMA Supercross to net his first race win of 2021. It took a rugged 20-minute-plus battle with Ken Roczen to get it, as he traded time with Roczen before putting in one last charge to get close again on the last lap. Then Roczen got held up by Dean Wilson, and Webb took advantage to get around and steal the lead and the win.

Webb talked about it with the media in a post-race press conference.

Racer X: Cooper Webb, halfway through the race you got close to Kenny. Kind of looked like you were trying to size him up and then the lappers came into play. You lost a lot of time. At that point, did you still feel like you had a run in you? What was going through your mind at that point?

Cooper Webb: Yeah, it obviously wasn’t ideal. We caught a pack and I just didn’t get through them. Obviously as we saw, it was tough tonight with lappers. I lost a lot. Just put my head down. I knew we were really close in times, so I knew it was going to be super hard. Just kept chipping away, chipping away. By the end we closed the gap a little. As time kind of ran out, I felt like I made a really good charge at the end. Tough for all of us [with the lappers] for sure tonight.

Talk about the struggle at these first couple rounds. It sounded like you were working on settings. Did I even hear maybe the back [injury] slowed you down a little bit in the off-season? What was the issue? Do you feel good now, or are you still a work in progress?

Yeah, we’re getting better obviously. It’s been a little bit of a struggle. It wasn’t the off-season that I was hoping for by any means. We have some new stuff on the bike this year. Race conditions are always different than the practice track. I think these first few rounds we’ve had a lot of traction, a lot more than I think any of us were anticipating. So, it’s been a little tough, but I got to give it to my Red Bull KTM team. We’ve been changing stuff basically every time we’re on the track, and tonight we made the right call. So I’m pumped on that. Now we have some time to ride. That’s the biggest thing we didn’t want to do, come here not dialed in and chase your tail while you’re trying to race. I’m stoked that from the first Saturday to this Saturday is massive gains. Looking to keep building with the long series still to come.