Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Colt Nichols
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 3
Sat Feb 6
Articles
Full Schedule

TGI Freeday: Win Luxon MX Anti-Twist Bar Mounts

January 25, 2021 9:30am
Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Luxon MX:

Luxon MX anti-twist bar mounts

Luxon MX anti-twist bar mounts are the solution to the common problem of twisted up bars after a tip-over using the stock mounts. They’re stronger than stock, lighter than stock, include titanium bolts, and are CNC machined in the USA. Luxon bar mounts are available in both 1 1/8“ and Fatbar36 (36 mm) mount sizes.
MSRP: $109.95 - $199.95 (dependent on size and application)

Luxon MX

For more info and eligibility, check out our TGI Freeday page.

