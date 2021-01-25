Welcome to TGI Freeday, our biweekly online giveaway. One of our advertisers offers up a prize and on Friday we announce the winner(s). All you have to do for your chance to win is subscribe to our free online e-newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed you are automatically entered to win each prize. There’s always something cool up for grabs, so make sure you check back each week and stay subscribed to our informative e-newsletter for your chance to win.

This week’s TGI Freeday giveaway comes from Luxon MX:

Luxon MX anti-twist bar mounts

Luxon MX anti-twist bar mounts are the solution to the common problem of twisted up bars after a tip-over using the stock mounts. They’re stronger than stock, lighter than stock, include titanium bolts, and are CNC machined in the USA. Luxon bar mounts are available in both 1 1/8“ and Fatbar36 (36 mm) mount sizes.

MSRP: $109.95 - $199.95 (dependent on size and application)