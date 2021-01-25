For the third straight 250SX main event, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing duo Christian Craig and Colt Nichols finished on the podium. Craig got the jump into the first turn and started to gap the field early, but Nichols held on and kept within reach. Eventually, Nichols was able to battle Craig for the lead, as the duo went back and forth late in the race. The #64 held on to take the race win, his first of 2021, and with Craig finishing second the two will enter round four on Saturday tied for the 250SX East Region points lead at 70 apiece.

Here’s what the teammates had to say about the third round during the post-race press conference.

Racer X: Colt Nichols, congrats on the win. The lapped riders came into play and became a pretty big issue late. If you look at the 250 class and the riders that are in there, there’s a lot of young riders, a lot of first season guys. Safe to say you’re going to be in lap traffic a lot this year. You played it well tonight. Is that something you’re looking forward to navigating in the future? I think you guys are going to be living in lapped riders for the majority of this 250 East Coast championship.

Colt Nichols: Yeah. I don’t really think most of us are looking forward to that, but something we’re definitely going to have to face with a handful of guys out and some younger guys kind of filling the slot. It made it tough, for sure. It was tough on I’m sure Christian coming up on them first and trying to navigate where to go. I was just kind of going where he wasn’t. It was tough. It felt like we hit lappers really early. I don't know what lap we hit them, but it was a little bit of chaos, especially in the heat race. I went down and had to come through the pack and it’s a little scary back there. Just tried to play it smart and glad I was able to do that tonight.

Christian, you now have three podiums starting off the season. How satisfying is this to have such a great start with the new team?

Christian Craig: Yeah, it’s awesome. It’s just kind of right where I expect to be. Obviously I had a couple years that were horrendous and filled with injury and just terrible results. So this is where I should have been a long time ago. My real speed is coming out now. I think it all just goes back to the bike, the team, the program I’m on. All that stuff just kind of comes together and when you believe in it, it all clicks.