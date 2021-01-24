It was another classic in Texas, and another against-the-odds bounce back from Cooper Webb. No matter how many times we’ve seen it, it never lacks in excitement, and the early season drama for Monster Energy Supercross just added another notch.

Webb did it again, passing Ken Roczen with last-lap charge not completely unlike his legendary Dallas victory in 2019. This time he got an assist from Dean Wilson, who was set to go a lap down on the final lap but completely failed to get out of Roczen’s way. First Wilson held Roczen up, then Roczen was forced wide to get around him, and Webb pounded on the inside to steal the lead on the final lap. We’ve seen Webb over Roczen late in the race before, but this time Wilson’s role clouds the picture. Webb ended up with the win over Roczen with Adam Cianciarulo third.

This is a massive rebound for Webb, just as big as Eli Tomac’s rebound win at the previous round. He’s been talking of setting problems throughout the early season, although at least at this time he was back near the top-five in qualifying, instead of out of the top ten. Webb holeshot the main but Roczen was around him shortly, and then everyone braced for another classic. Could Webb get Kenny late again? Right behind them came Cianciarulo, who nearly picked off Webb in the whoops early, then settled into third.

Webb started reeling Roczen in, but he got balked by lapped rider Vince Friese. It looked like it was over again, but Webb gave one last push and got close, pulling it down to one second as the white flag loomed. Wilson’s hold up did the rest of the damage, and the rest is history.