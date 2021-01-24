FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

Houston 3 SX is over and what a race it was with Cooper Webb (450SX) and Colt Nichols (250SX East Region) getting their first respective wins of the season. We talk about that, Dean Wilson affecting the race, Ken Roczen’s reaction, AC, Bam Bam, and the Austin Forknerinjury and more with Weege and “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti!

Listen to the Houston 3 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.