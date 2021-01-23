Supercross Kicks Off 2021 Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Houston, Texas—Feld Entertainment is excited to continue its partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in their continual effort to raise awareness and combat childhood cancer. This year will mark the fourth year of partnership between Supercross and St. Jude. Over the past three seasons, Supercross fans have raised more than $600,000 for St. Jude and we are eager to continue our support of St. Jude’s mission - Finding Cures. Saving Children.

This year, our Supercross "text to donate" campaign will have a new and exciting look. The We Won't Stop campaign will once again be a part of St. Jude's national outreach, joining the likes of major country artists and celebrity ambassadors. Supercross will kick off the 2021 text to donate campaign at Round 3 in Houston on Saturday, January 23 that will run throughout the remainder of the season. Fans can join the cause and support the We Won’t Stop campaign by texting “SUPER” to 785-833.