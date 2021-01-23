Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Big track changes for round three compared to the first two rounds in Houston. Everything has been relocated in comparison to the Saturday/Tuesday tracks. This track also, at first glance, looks a little more technical and challenging than the openers, which is usually the case. Track builders take it easy on the pack early, then ramp up the challenge. Of course that might not be the case until we see the actual angles of the jumps and what types of combinations the riders will try. Also, these whoops look a little steeper, which should reduce speeds but also make them tougher. We're looking forward to some block pass action in the Texas'-sized bowl berm after the whoops.

There's a right-had first turn. Don't freak out, these are professionals.

It's almost impossible to recap the series thus far in the 450 class. Too many crazy results, including a totally different podium at each round. Eli Tomac was 13th at round one, then won round two. But the defending champion might not have been the fastest guy on Tuesday, as the likes of Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Zach Osborne and Dylan Ferrandis were all ripping. Sexton is now out after his huge crash while leading on Tuesday, but Cianciarulo and Osborne have to be hungry for more. Ferrandis is flying high on confidence. He didn't expect to be this good, this quickly in his first 450 foray. It's scary to think he could be even better soon.

Justin Barcia is still the points leader, although it appeared briefly that Ken Roczen would hold the lead after round two. Then Roczen was penalized four points for jumping through a red cross flag, which he says he could not see because Ferrandis was blocking his view. Regardless, the penalty stands and that vaulted Barcia back into the points lead. Barcia was riding well Tuesday until he broke his shifter off and was stuck in first gear for the final few laps. Translation: lots of contenders tonight.