Austin Forkner, RJ Hampshire Injured in Qualifying, Out For Houston 3 Supercross
Austin Forkner and RJ Hampshire have both suffered injuries of their own during qualifying for today’s third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Forkner
In the first 250 A session, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider went triple-triple-triple but came up just short on the final landing and went over the handlebars hard. Forkner immediately went to his feet but walked right off the track as he disregarded his bike. Television producer Chris “Bondo” Bond posted a video from the TV truck of Forkner’s get-off, check it out below.
@AustinForkner crashes in 250 Q1 @SupercrossLIVE @MotorsportsNBC pic.twitter.com/FdLgy9vSY1— Chris Bond (@BondoTV) January 23, 2021
Then at about 3:55 p.m. EST, the Kawasaki Racing account posted an update that Forkner had indeed suffered an injury.
⚠️Injury Update⚠️ @pcraceteam rider @austinforkner suffered an injury in practice today in Houston and unfortunately it will sideline him for the night."
The Pro Circuit team account posted the following:
"BUMMED ➡️ @austinforkner suffered an injury in practice today in Houston and unfortunately it will sideline him for the night."
Hampshire
RJ Hampshire went down in the same section as Forkner at the very end of the untimed practice (the first session of the day), and endoed hard on the jump. He has also been ruled out for the evening as well, we hear he might have suffered a hand injury.
Getting word that RJ Hamsphire is out for the night after that practice crash— Racer X (@racerxonline) January 23, 2021