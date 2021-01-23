The results: 9-4, and 10-10. Those are the early-season returns for Monster Energy Supercross title threats Cooper Webb and Zach Osborne, respectively. They sit eighth and tenth in the points. Their seasons couldn’t be any different. For Osborne, he has actually delivered on the hype of taking another step in his 450 supercross development, showing real, repeatable speed almost every time he’s on the track. Scratch his massive press day crash from Friday and a slow time in the first qualifying session of the year, and he’s been good since. He won a heat at round one, he came from 22nd (first turn crash) to 10th in the main event. At round two he had the pace to close on leader Eli Tomac in the second half of the race. Then he crashed and fell back to ninth, then a last-lap, last-turn pass from Justin Barcia gave Osborne tenth.

Osborne has been fast. He looked super disappointed to throw away those points when we saw him walking in the pits after the race. His riding was good, but the net score was far from what he wanted.

“Overall, it was a really positive day for me,” Osborne said in a team press release. “I just felt really supreme all day and things were easy for me. I had a good heat race, felt really good gelling with the track, and in the Main Event the same thing. With two to go, I just pushed the front in a rut and there she went. It’s a big mistake that veterans like myself typically shouldn’t and wouldn’t make so it’s disappointing and frustrating but I’m healthy and safe and my bike is really on point right now so I’m happy to come back and give it another go on Saturday.”