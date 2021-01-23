Quiet Riot

Don’t look now but Colt Nichols has been quietly raging his way forward at the first two rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. He’s been third and second-fastest, respectively, in qualifying, and hasn’t finished off the podium in a main event, taking third and second. His worst result so far is a fourth in his first heat race of the season! Not shockingly, he sits second in points, just three back of Christian Craig. Yet, like an F-22 Raptor, he’s somehow managed to largely evade the radar thus far. But, with results that good, everyone is going to be well aware of his presence at H3. -Hansel

Old Guys Rule

Okay, so in the grand scheme of things, 36-year-old Justin Brayton isn’t exactly a fossil, but as far as racers go, his tread is closer to the wear bars than most. That didn’t stop him from landing on the podium on Tuesday night, however! The Muc-Off Honda rider had to earn it too, holding off pressure from Cooper Webb in the final stages of the race to seal the third-place deal. Brayton’s clearly gelling with his new team and motorcycle. If he gets out of the gate well at H3, will the older brother of supercross nab another podium? –Hansel

New Track, Who Dis?

The third round and final round of the first tiple header in Houston, Texas, will see a brand new layout across the floor of NRG Stadium, whereas the first two rounds were similar builds. With the starting gate moved to the center of the Texans’ field, the first turn will become an uncommon right-hand turn. While there will be a sand section for the second straight week, the section will be a rhythm section into an obtuse left-hand turn that is sand as opposed to a 90-degree, right-hand turn. The sand section this week is expected to be more than just the turn as it expands into four rollers that will also be built of sand before a 180-degree bowl berm into the finish line. As we saw on Tuesday night, sand sections require precise execution lap after lap. With main events seeing a higher number of laps (28 laps on Saturday in the 450SX main event and 29 laps in the Tuesday 450SX main event), this section could develop into quite the game changer. As a whole, the build features several bowl berms for block passes and sections where various lines could be used as each rider looks to find an edge on the competition. Watch for the riders who find a flow early and look to carry it into the main event. -Mitch Kendra

For a more in-depth analysis of the track layout, check out JT’s Houston 3 Staging Area preview column.