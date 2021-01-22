Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Houston 3 Preview

January 22, 2021 11:55pm | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the Garagemahal again to cover the wide-open action to start Monster Energy Supercross. Normally round three provides the ingredients for one of the best races of the year, but we don't even need Round Three Theory this year to find great racing. This nutty 2021 field can provide it at any race.

The Weege Show pre-race preview is brought to you by the Honda Talon Sport Side-by-Side. With gobs of wheel travel, 1000cc of power and an exclusive dual-clutch transmission, the Talon is almost as fun as the vehicles inside this garage.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now