The aforementioned 90-degree left sets up for a short rhythm across the width of the stadium. The fastest line would be to step-on to the first two tabletops, step off and then single into the next turn. I could also see riders step over the first tabletop and then quad into the next corner. That quad would put them on the outside of the next 90 degree left which would be ideal.

The following rhythm section is a split section with riders on the inside going 2-2-3 and the outside line setting up for a 3-3. I personally believe the outside line to be the better choice as long as the first triple is not terribly difficult. The two triples back-to-back would be a nice opportunity to take a deep breath and relax the arms if only for a second or two.

The next 90-degree left brings riders into the sand, which has been expanded for round three. The sand is more of a straight line this week but does have a few single jumps that could get tricky as conditions deteriorate. The sand dumps into a bowl berm, slingshotting (is that a word?) riders into the finish line jump. Over the finish line jump, look for riders to land on the left side of the downside. That will set them up to sweep across the next right-hand corner (using outside to inside strategy) and carry speed into the only whoops section on the Houston 3 course. These whoops could provide more opportunity than the first two rounds as the fast lead-in corner will give those inclined to “send it” their chance. Watch for the usual whoop masters like Mookie, Brayton, Roczen, and Cianciarulo to shine here.

Another bowl berm will propel riders backwards down the start straight and into a tight left corner. The final rhythm section will either play out as a 1-2-2 or a 1-3-1. I prefer the 1-3-1 option if viable because it allows riders to roll the last jump and stay tight in the next corner. Protecting the inside line has been paramount on these Houston layouts and I see no reason for that to change at round 3.