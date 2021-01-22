Racerhead #4

Farther back, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna guys are struggling as a group, with Osborne 10th, Dean Wilson 11th, and former 450SX champion Jason Anderson 13th, as are Martin Davalos, Benny Bloss, Joey Savatgy.… Just a lot of fast guys out there on a short track, which makes passing a little difficult at times.

To be honest, it’s kind of hard to even keep up right now. The first and second rounds seemed to happen so quickly that there was hardly time to breathe much in or really make sense of it. I know there are some who like the new concept of three races in a week, but that seems like something for the end of the series, not the beginning. But hey, we’re racing, and that’s worth the sprint! I’m just glad that Feld Entertainment is making the start of the series happen for the riders and us race fans, not to mention the whole motorcycle industry. Even though it’s made our jobs as media a little more of a sprint, at least we have a job to do right now, and it’s a good one.

