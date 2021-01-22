There were many key moments to both main events on Tuesday in Houston, but we wanted to highlight a few of the lesser talked about things from the race thus far.

In the 450SX class, Adam Cianciarulo's crash in the sand might have been a precursor to what was ultimately Chase Sexton's demise in his crash two laps later. Dylan Ferrandis took advantage of the sand to make a late race pass or two, while Eli Tomac's 35th career victory moves him to sole possession of sixth place all-time.

The 250SX class saw Austin Forkner and RJ Hampshire get together early in the main event, with both sides having very different opinions of the contact. Mitchell Oldenburg uses a slide job pass to make up a spot on Max Vohland late in the race. Jett Lawrence claimed his first career victory and immediately missed a high five. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

*Film courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

