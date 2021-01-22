Stories like this don’t come together nearly enough. Longtime-privateer grinder John Short, known more for his solid, consistent results than brief flashes of speed, got the nod to join the Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki squad in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year. Bar X, run by Myron Short and Larry Brooks, has been a Suzuki amateur team for a while but got the call up to the pro side for 2021 after the departure of JGRMX. This 250 team is built around young talent, like former KTM prospects Derek Drake and Sean Cantrell, and Bar X’s own recent amateur grad Dilan Schwartz. Then Drake went down with a broken femur in the off-season, and Short got the call.

“I like the motorcycle, but I only had about eight days on it before I came into the series,” Short explains. “So every time I get on it I get more comfortable—every practice, every race. I’m trying to have steady progress every time I throw a leg over it. I need to work on my starts, that would help a lot to get toward the front.”

Short was completely taken by surprise when the team came calling.

“I was actually road biking in early December and I didn’t know who was calling me so I answered on my headphones and it was Myron from Bar X,” he says. “I pulled over so we could talk and he just kind of picked my brain about what my plans are for 2021, my goals, and what I’m riding right now etc. I didn’t have much going on at that time, so I was happy to get the call! After we spoke on the phone, about a week later I didn’t hear anything else so I started calling every day to try and let them know I’m serious and wanted to ride for their organization! Once they gave me the green light I drove straight out to California.”