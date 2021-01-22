Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Houston 3 Preview Podcast

January 22, 2021 10:00am
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Houston 3 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Houston 3 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Houston 2 Supercross top points earning riders:

450SX Class: Eli Tomac (1st in the main event) | 46 points
250SX Class: Jeremy Hand (13th in the main event) | 52 points

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

