Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and give us their lock of the week for the Houston 3 Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Houston 3 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Houston 2 Supercross top points earning riders:

450SX Class: Eli Tomac (1st in the main event) | 46 points

250SX Class: Jeremy Hand (13th in the main event) | 52 points

