The third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 23, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. NBC Sports Network and Peacock Premium will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule