Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
How to Watch: Houston 3 Supercross

How to Watch Houston 3 Supercross

January 22, 2021 12:45pm

The third round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, January 23, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. NBC Sports Network and Peacock Premium will both carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule
Feld Entertainment

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States40
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France39
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA United States38
4Marvin Musquin La Reole France38
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany37
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States47
2Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States44
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia43
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States40
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan37
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

Houston 3

Houston 3 Supecross Race Center

NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy
Houston, Texas 77054

Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Houston 3 Supercross.

Track Map

The 2021 Houston 3 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Houston 3 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Houston 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, January 23, 2021

2021 Houston 3 Supercross race day schedule
2021 Houston 3 Supercross race day schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Houston, Texas.

