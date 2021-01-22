Have your goals changed? You're pretty far back in points, do you know try to go for a win now only, or do you think you can claw back into the championship?

The goal is still the same—try to be there every weekend. Both weekends I don’t feel like I tried to overdo it. I felt like I was on pace. Christian was faster at round one but I felt like I was right there with everyone else. The other day, Jett had the speed, but once again I was right there with those other four guys. I have no doubt that my time is going to come. I just need to put myself in a good position and not get cleaned out, I guess. I don’t know what I could have done any different in that main event. I didn’t leave much room open.

How did you control yourself, emotionally, after that? Did you have to take a deep breath and just chill out for a second? We didn’t see you go for revenge.

Yeah, hey I’m under a corporation right now. [Laughs] I don’t think they would have been too happy if I did something! But dude my whole side is burnt right now, I got hit with his tire and that ripped my side up pretty good. Yeah, I would have liked to have tackled him or seen him after, but sometimes it’s like, alright, it was stupid and he has to know it was stupid. I don’t know if he was thinking much. Like I said, we have seven races left , all I can do is try to claw myself back. Hopefully once we get that first win, they start coming easier.

Will the injuries weigh on you at the next race? How do you block that out?

Just do everything I can. My stitches should come out Friday or Saturday morning, then I have another thing on my hand from Tuesday. I think my side will scab up so that won’t have too much of an effect. Mainly, it’s just scabs and bruises. I did hit my head a little bit but we have time so I think I should be okay. We have a couple days so I should be good, as long as I have strength in my hand.