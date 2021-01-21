Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Ken Roczen Penalty Explained & Chase Sexton Update

January 21, 2021 1:20pm | by:

Honda HRC's Ken Roczen was among four riders who were penalized for jumping on a red cross flag during the main event at Houston 2. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson, SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda's Vince Friese, and Team Tedder's Martin Davalos were all guilty of the infraction as well.

Despite a protest of the penalty, the judgement was upheld docking all four riders four points each in the championship standings. The red cross flag was displayed after Chase Sexton crashed out of the lead. Sexton has also provided a quick update on his health heading into Houston 3.

Hear about that and more in this edition of Racer X Rapid News.

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now