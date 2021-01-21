Watch: Ken Roczen Penalty Explained & Chase Sexton Update

Honda HRC's Ken Roczen was among four riders who were penalized for jumping on a red cross flag during the main event at Houston 2. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson, SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda's Vince Friese, and Team Tedder's Martin Davalos were all guilty of the infraction as well.

Despite a protest of the penalty, the judgement was upheld docking all four riders four points each in the championship standings. The red cross flag was displayed after Chase Sexton crashed out of the lead. Sexton has also provided a quick update on his health heading into Houston 3.

Hear about that and more in this edition of Racer X Rapid News.

ABOUT FLY RACING

FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.