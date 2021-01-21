There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to the Houston 2 Supercross, the second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Just two days after round one, the track wasn’t changed that much (more than I thought it would be, though) so I wondered if we’d see more of the same results-wise. Hey, these riders are fragile and confidence is so huge in that two days isn’t enough to lose any of your mojo, or in some cases, get it back.

Man, how wrong I was!

It was a great race in the 450SX class, and in the end the results were completely flipped from what we saw at round one. I first thought that Chase Sexton was gonna win because, well, he was leading and also won his heat, so why wouldn’t he win? Then I thought Adam Cianciarulo, in second, was gonna win because he’d been riding great all day and was doing a quad that Sexton wasn’t soooo that seemed pretty good. Then when both of those guys crashed, it was gonna be Eli Tomac with the win because he’s Eli Tomac and he’s won roughly 429 SX races in his career. But THEN it was gonna be Zach Osborne because Wacko was cutting into Tomac’s lead like a hot knife through butter. But then Wacko dumped it, and although Dylan Ferrandis was also catching Tomac, I stuck with Tomac at that point because time was winding down. Whew! Got all that?

Like I said, great race and in two races we now have six different guys on the podium which is awesome. Let’s break down the Houston 2 results, yeah?

250SX Main Event Results

1st | #18 Jett Lawrence | Wesley Chapel, FL | Honda CRF250R

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG THE JETT has done it. In his eighth career SX, Lawrence gets the win and rode pretty much flawlessly to do it. Very impressive and the first of many. I think there will still be mistakes made by him here and there because he’s a kid but this is just the beginning of the ride. Somewhere out there, Ralph Sheheen lit a cigarette and kicked back in his recliner. Ralph loved him some Jett!

2nd | #64 Colt Nichols | Murrieta, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Colt has been sneaky good to start the year. Craig gets the “OMG his style!” hype, Forkner gets the “He’s got 11 wins bro!” hype, The Jett gets “OMG THE JETT!” hype, Hampshire gets “Man he stepped it up last year and trains with Aldon Baker” hype. Nichols doesn’t have much hype. Maybe he should?

3rd | #29 Christian Craig | Temecula, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

I was surprised to see CC get caught and passed by Nichols in the main but Christian mentioned that he had some things going on with his bike. Those “things” include a slipping clutch. Did he look as dominant at Houston SX 1? No but he was still damn good.