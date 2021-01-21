Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Houston 3

Injury Report Houston 3

January 21, 2021 8:30pm
by:

The third round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday in Houston, Texas. Check out this report for a look at who’s racing, and who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Max Anstie – BACK | OUT

Comment: Anstie “broke something little” in his back in his last practice session before heading to Houston. He plans to be back in 2021, but it won’t be for at least a few weeks. The team initially said the hope was that Anstie could be back by Indianapolis.

Justin Bogle – BACK, HIP, KNEE | IN

Comment: The season hasn’t been kind to Bogle so far. He had a big crash in qualifying at the opener and got caught up in another crash in his heat race at H2. Hopefully the black cloud doesn’t follow him into H3.

Justin Bogle looks to put a rough first two rounds in the rear view mirror.
Justin Bogle looks to put a rough first two rounds in the rear view mirror. Align Media

Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: McElrath separated his shoulder before the season and is slated to return to racing in Orlando.

Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Miller hasn’t raced in 2021 due to a wrist injury sustained over the summer. He plans on getting back at it in Orlando.

Joey Savatgy – LEG | IN

Comment: Savatgy crashed at H2 and took a hit from the handlebars to his leg. He’s got a “small hematoma,” but is expected to line up for H3.

Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | out

Comment: Sexton crashed hard on Tuesday night, banging his shoulder up substantially in the process. While initial tests didn't reveal any breaks, Sexton has since elected to fly home to Florida for an MRI and will miss the third round in Houston.

250SX EAST REGION

Enzo Lopes— SHOULDER, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Lopes dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at H1. He’s working on getting back to the races, but he’s going to miss a chunk of time.

Jess Pettis—KNEE | OUT

Comment: Pettis tweaked his knee during qualifying at H1. He’s had an MRI and is undergoing surgery in order to ensure he’ll be ready to race when motocross rolls around.

MAX SANFORD – BANGED UP | TBD

Comment: Sanford had a big crash during practice at H2, which earned him a trip to the hospital. He’s been released and says he’ll be back, but at this moment we do not have a return date.

250SX WEST REGION

First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.

Pierce Brown – KNEE

Comment: Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing hopes Brown, who suffered a knee injury last summer, will be ready to race when the 250SX West Region begins.

Derek Drake – FEMUR

Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.

Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE

Comment: Gonzales is out for the season after sustaining a broken tibia/fibula and talus in his ankle.

Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now