The third round of the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday in Houston, Texas. Check out this report for a look at who’s racing, and who’s sidelined with injury.
450SX
Max Anstie – BACK | OUT
Comment: Anstie “broke something little” in his back in his last practice session before heading to Houston. He plans to be back in 2021, but it won’t be for at least a few weeks. The team initially said the hope was that Anstie could be back by Indianapolis.
Justin Bogle – BACK, HIP, KNEE | IN
Comment: The season hasn’t been kind to Bogle so far. He had a big crash in qualifying at the opener and got caught up in another crash in his heat race at H2. Hopefully the black cloud doesn’t follow him into H3.
Shane McElrath – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: McElrath separated his shoulder before the season and is slated to return to racing in Orlando.
Henry Miller – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Miller hasn’t raced in 2021 due to a wrist injury sustained over the summer. He plans on getting back at it in Orlando.
Joey Savatgy – LEG | IN
Comment: Savatgy crashed at H2 and took a hit from the handlebars to his leg. He’s got a “small hematoma,” but is expected to line up for H3.
Chase Sexton – SHOULDER | out
Comment: Sexton crashed hard on Tuesday night, banging his shoulder up substantially in the process. While initial tests didn't reveal any breaks, Sexton has since elected to fly home to Florida for an MRI and will miss the third round in Houston.
250SX EAST REGION
Enzo Lopes— SHOULDER, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Lopes dislocated his shoulder and hurt his wrist during qualifying at H1. He’s working on getting back to the races, but he’s going to miss a chunk of time.
Jess Pettis—KNEE | OUT
Comment: Pettis tweaked his knee during qualifying at H1. He’s had an MRI and is undergoing surgery in order to ensure he’ll be ready to race when motocross rolls around.
MAX SANFORD – BANGED UP | TBD
Comment: Sanford had a big crash during practice at H2, which earned him a trip to the hospital. He’s been released and says he’ll be back, but at this moment we do not have a return date.
250SX WEST REGION
First 250SX West Region race: Orlando 2 Supercross on February 20 in Orlando, Florida.
Pierce Brown – KNEE
Comment: Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing hopes Brown, who suffered a knee injury last summer, will be ready to race when the 250SX West Region begins.
Derek Drake – FEMUR
Comment: Drake will miss supercross due to a compound femur break suffered while preparing for the season.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE
Comment: Gonzales is out for the season after sustaining a broken tibia/fibula and talus in his ankle.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and Meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy Supercross.