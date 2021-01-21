Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Chase Sexton Out for Houston 3 With Shoulder Injury

January 21, 2021 7:00pm | by:
Honda HRC's Chase Sexton will miss the third round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this Saturday in Houston, Texas, the 21-year-old announced on social media. Following his heavy crash while leading the main event at round two on Tuesday, Sexton was evaluated on-site by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit where an initial prognosis was inconclusive.

Sexton then confirmed on Wednesday that he was awaiting further evaluation before coming to a decision about his ability to race this Saturday. According to his post on Instagram, the pain was too substantial and he has elected to fly home to Florida to receive an MRI.

With the fourth round in Indianapolis, Indiana, just nine days away, Sexton will need some positive news and a quick turnaround to make it out for the second triple-header of the season. Keep checking back on Racer X as this story continues to develop.

