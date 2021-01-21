For the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing duo of Colt Nichols and Christian Craig, Tuesday night’s Houston 2 Supercross was about benefitting at others’ misfortunes. When Austin Forkner and RJ Hampshire crashed together, the Yamaha boys were quick to pounce on the final two podium spots. Nichols eventually got the upper hand on his championship leading teammate. Both riders spoke with the media following the race.

Colt Nichols | 2nd in 250SX

Racer X: Colt, these two races have been good, but you haven’t had quite as much hype as other guys have—Jett, Christian, Austin—but you’re in the mix right now. Tonight, when you were behind Christian you obviously had the pace to go forward. How do you feel right now after these two races, especially because you’ve been in the championship contention before in the past?

Colt Nichols: I feel like I’m sitting pretty good. I don't know exactly where I’m at in the points, to be honest with you. I’m happy. Three, two. I knew I wasn’t going to have as much hype as a lot of these guys coming into the series. I don't know, for whatever I just don’t and I’m fine with that. I just want to go out and try to perform as well as I can. Overall, the beginning of the main was just not good. I definitely struggled a little bit at the beginning and then kind of started to get going a little bit and was able to get by Christian there at the end. I feel like I’m in a good spot. I’m happy with where I am. We’re kind of stacking good points. I’m just trying to get through these first two weeks pretty good, and after that we’ll kind of figure things out. I feel like I’m in a good spot. I’ve been here before. Just try to learn from what I did in ’19 and try to be a little better. That’s what we’re trying to do, so hopefully we can go for a win Saturday and see where we are after that.