Jason Weigandt walks and talks from NRG Stadium in Houston for round 2 of Monster Energy Supercross. The race was absolutely nuts which leads to tons of talking points--so we've including interviews with Eli Tomac, Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Brayton and Jett Lawrence. The Weege Show post-race review is brought to you by Race Tech and their Gold Valves. We're talking plusher suspension with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Gold Valves are made in the USA also! Go to racetech.com for more.