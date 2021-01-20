Round two of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series kicked off the first ever Tuesday night race in Houston, Texas, tonight. In the 450SX class, rookie Chase Sexton grabbed an early lead before crashing out of the race, allowing defending champion Eli Tomac to take the victory. Fellow rookie Dylan Ferrandis put on a late charge for second place, while veteran Justin Brayton found his way onto the podium for the first time in three years.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.