Behind that? Oh, that deep 450 field was on fire. Justin Brayton started up front for the second race in a row on his Muc Off Honda, and he dealt with huge pressure. The likes of Ferrandis, Malcolm Stewart, Zach Osborne, Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia were in there. Ferrandis busted through when Brayton made a huge bobble in the whoops, but he recovered and managed to keep Roczen and Webb behind him all the way to the checkers. Yes, the 36-year-old Brayton is on the podium, his first trip to the box since Indianapolis in 2018. It was certainly a popular podium for the veteran and his new/old team. Muc-Off Honda has roots with the Australian Honda team Brayton raced with for multiple Australian Supercross Championships.

“I’m not 37 yet, I’m only 36!” joked Brayton. “I’ll be 37 in March! But yeah these are hard to come by, so hard to come by in this field. I don’t think people expected me to do this, especially at round two, or even what I did at round one. For me, this new Honda is awesome, and I’m surrounded by familiar faces with Muc Off Honda. We’re a smaller team with big effort and it’s rewarding to get it done. Hard to come by and we’re definitely going to enjoy it.”

When the smoke cleared from the battles behind that, Webb was fourth. It still wasn’t an amazing night for the 2019 AMA Supercross Champion, but it was better than ninth at the opener.

“It was a bit of an up-and-down night," Webb said in a team statement. "I was still trying to find a really good setting for me that I liked and I kind of struggled throughout the day. I didn’t have a great start in the main but at the end I really started going. I made some late passes, got a few gifts and ended up fourth. It’s not what we want but it’s still early in the points and we’ll rebound. There’s still room for improvement to get me more comfortable on the bike and with that I think this week we’ll be right there where we need to be.”

Webb was in a battle all night with Roczen, who ended up shuffled to fifth, but somehow emerges with the points lead anyway (although all results and points are under review, currently, due to red cross violations). Roczen's Saturday night rival, Justin Barcia, got his shifter ripped off and had his bike stuck in first gear down the stretch, which pushed him back to ninth. Barcia and Roczen had started mid-pack and were battling each other as they moved forward.

(As of now results from Saturday are unofficial, the AMA and FIM are said to be investigating red cross flag violations.)