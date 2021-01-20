Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Houston 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 2
Tue Feb 2
Full Schedule

Points Penalties at Houston 2

January 20, 2021 11:10am | by:
The AMA and FIM have released the points standings from round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Houston, Texas. Due to violations from jumping through a red cross flag, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Vince Friese and Martin Davalos have been penalized points, not positions, in the standings. The violations occurred after Chase Sexton crashed while leading the race, leading to a red cross situation. The AMA and FIM determined that those four riders jumped through the section while the red cross flags were shown.

Roczen loses four points, which costs him the points lead, pushing him back to fifth in the standings. This puts Justin Barcia back into the points lead over Dylan Ferrandis. Roczen is three points out of the lead.

This is consistent with AMA/FIM penalties over the last few seasons for red cross violations, such as Marvin Musquinbeing penalized points, but not positions, when he won the Seattle Supercross in 2019.

The Houston 2 Supercross 450SX main event results. Note Roczen received only 14 points for fifth (usually 18 points), Anderson received only 11 points for eighth (usually 15 points), Friese received only 4 points for 15th (usually 8 points), and Davalos received 0 points for 20th (usually 3 points).
The 450SX points standings following a wild second round. Because of the penalty on Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia stands atop the championship after round two.
