Seeing Yarrive, your team owner, at the podium and he’s walking around, he’s got tears in his eyes. This result meant a ton to him. Can you talk about that a little bit? I know coming over from Australia to race here, it’s a huge deal.

It is. It’s massive. Yarrive and I have worked together now… I’ve rode for him for four years in Australia. We just really hit it off. I love how passionate he is. It’s motivating for me, it really is, to do it for a guy like that that puts his own money in the team, and then now he’s over here ultimately living his dream, having a supercross team at a high level. So to get a podium in our second race together, it’s unheard of really, like a privateer team. We obviously get a lot of help from Honda, but it’s really cool. We’ve talked about it for a long time. Every time I’m in Australia we’re like, we’ve got to do a team together at some point in America, and here we are. Who would have thought that he’d have a podium to his credit the second race in? So it means a lot to me to get him that. We’ve become really good friends. I’ve got a huge part in this team with a lot of time invested and a lot of hours of phone calls and stuff behind the scenes. I love being a part of it that way, and he allows me to be really hands-on. He’s a racer, so it’s cool. It’s really cool. I love seeing tears in his eyes. These things, like I said earlier, they’re so hard to come by. To do it is pretty cool, especially at my age. Nobody would have thought it. The most common question I get is, “When are you done?” Super cool that we’re racing together and doing as well as we are so far.

How do you feel about these first two rounds compared to Salt Lake City as far as atmosphere, racing, all of that? We have some fans here in Houston, but not that many. How is it compared to Salt Lake?

Definitely more of a supercross vibe than Salt Lake, for sure. Salt Lake, a lot of the mask stuff was new. It was like an eerie feeling because it was an outdoor stadium with no fans, where here we’re in a dome, there’s fans, you can hear people cheering. When Christian [Craig] was on the podium on Saturday it sounded like there was a lot of people in the stands cheering for him and stuff. So this definitely feels more normal, but not even close to what it was. Now we have opening ceremonies so you get the nerves going and the jitters going. In Salt Lake we were sitting on the starting line and you could hear the guy ten gates down, you could hear the conversation they were having. So it was a little bit strange, for sure. This is definitely more normal. I think the dome helps as well, just having having racing inside a stadium.

You guys rode 29 laps today. How did the track change during the main?

It changed a ton. The first race here in Houston on Saturday, I saw them prepping. They prepped pretty much every corner. So the beginning of the race is just a full sprint. The first ten laps are so fast, so that’s why a good start is so critical. But by the end of the race it’s completely hammered. The turns, there’s four, five, six ruts in each turn that are super choppy. So it definitely gets really chewed up. The dirt here in Houston is actually really good. It’s nice and soft, so it makes the track go away even more. It just makes those initial laps so much more crucial, especially when they prep it. But if they didn’t prep it, it would be slot car racing and the racing would probably be not very good. It goes away that many laps. I don't know exactly how many laps we did. I don't know if it was 29 or 30 or how many, but it was a lot of laps. When you see lap times in the low 40’s, it’s going to be a lot of laps.