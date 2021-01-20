FLY Racing’s 2021 line has been improved and expanded, offering the industry’s widest range of moto and off-road products. Led by the revolutionary Formula helmet featuring Rheon technology, FLY Racing has taken big steps forward with the all new Lite pant and Zone Pro goggle. Debuted at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross by Justin Brayton and the Muc-Off Honda team, the Zone Pro goggle delivers premium performance from a brand you know and trust. Fearless Pursuit. FLY Racing.

The Houston 2 Supercross is over and wow, what a race it was. So much to talk about from the speed of Chase Sexton and AC to the win from Eli Tomac and more. The JETT got his first win, we saw 29 laps in the 450SX Class main event, and there was so much more. Listen as Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and I break it all down.

Listen to the Houston 2 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.