Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the second round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Boom! We're back again in Houston, with a track that's somewhat similar to the opener but just different enough to seem totally different. This track winds around in counter-clockwise fashion compared to the clock-wise around the floor direction we saw on Saturday. That doesn't matter, but the obstacles do. We see the first dragon's back of the season and it leaps into a tricky rhythm lane. The real question is actually the dirt. It was quite soft and rutty on Saturday, but expected to be less damp today, as dirt tends to dry out in a stadium. We'll see. Jason Thomas' Staging Area provides your best track preview for the weekend.
There are too many storylines to list. Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen were the class of the 450 field on Saturday, Marvin Musquin was happy with third, and Adam Cianciarulo and Malcolm Stewart were glad to have quiet, consistent nights in the top five. On the other side, Cooper Webb was ninth, Zach Osborne 10th, Eli Tomac 13th and Jason Anderson 15th. That's not where guys like that want to be. What happens if they head to the front? Can Barcia and Roczen get away again?
In the 250s Christian Craig dominated the day and night, but Austin Forkner was also good coming through the pack for second. They never got to battle at Houston 1, and there's still plenty of 250SX East contenders looking for more.
Riders are out on track for free practice right now, we'll be back shortly with an update.
Free Practice
It took approximately zero seconds for riders to start busting out the big rhythm in the middle of the track. Tha's dragon's back over a single, then hit the face of a the next table and quad-double into the next corner. It's crazy how quickly and easily even the 250 riders nailed that. It could get tricky as the pocket/face of the table gets rough and rutted, and since everyone has to go dragon-double into that pocket, it is likely to take a beating.
The other big line is a 3-3-3 at the top rhythm lane out of the sand. Riders can do it easily but only using the outside of the sand turn. It's much slowed to go outside. If someone could get the 3-3-3 from the inside it would be a huge advantage, but sand turns are tricky and a rut/berm that works one lap could change the next.
Lots of track grooming here. That indicates the dirt is really soft and needs work to hold up.
When the seeded 250 riders went out, Jett Lawrence and Christian Craig got into a duel to be first on track. Craig looked amazingly fast again but Jett shadowed him and then Craig finally let him go past. Lawrence really looked like he wanted it for a guy who was only riding an untimed practice session. Well, they do time these sessions, but they don't count for qualifying. Lawrence ended up with the top time, Craig was second, and Austin Forkner was third. Forkner was way off in practice on Saturday and turned it around for the night show, saying he's "a racer." (He acknowledged he tried to be really fast in qualifying in 2018 and it backfired on him when he crashed and got hurt.) Forkner going third in this practice is good. Colt Nichols and Michael Mosiman were next.
In the 450s, Jason Anderson usually hangs back and cruises at the back of the train in practice. Suddenly in this session, he was on the gas early and led everyone around. Eli Tomac was also pushing hard quickly, which you don't always see. Maybe that says something about their intentions to come out strong tonight? Are we stretching it a bit? Maybe.
In the end, Chase Sexton again ended up fastest in the session. He was fasted overall qualifier on Saturday. Zach Osborne, also never a qualifying hero was second, then Marvin Musquin, Joey Savatgy and Martin Davalos. Tomac's time ended up 11th, Cooper Webb was 12th and Anderson was 14th. Again, that's not what they want.
Adam Cianciarulo looked good in this session but for some reason he didn't appear in the lap times. Don't worry, he's racing!
In 450 B group, Freddie Noren had a tough crash-filled go on Saturday but looks good today with the fastest time in free practice.