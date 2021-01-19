Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the second round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Boom! We're back again in Houston, with a track that's somewhat similar to the opener but just different enough to seem totally different. This track winds around in counter-clockwise fashion compared to the clock-wise around the floor direction we saw on Saturday. That doesn't matter, but the obstacles do. We see the first dragon's back of the season and it leaps into a tricky rhythm lane. The real question is actually the dirt. It was quite soft and rutty on Saturday, but expected to be less damp today, as dirt tends to dry out in a stadium. We'll see. Jason Thomas' Staging Area provides your best track preview for the weekend.

There are too many storylines to list. Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen were the class of the 450 field on Saturday, Marvin Musquin was happy with third, and Adam Cianciarulo and Malcolm Stewart were glad to have quiet, consistent nights in the top five. On the other side, Cooper Webb was ninth, Zach Osborne 10th, Eli Tomac 13th and Jason Anderson 15th. That's not where guys like that want to be. What happens if they head to the front? Can Barcia and Roczen get away again?

In the 250s Christian Craig dominated the day and night, but Austin Forkner was also good coming through the pack for second. They never got to battle at Houston 1, and there's still plenty of 250SX East contenders looking for more.

Riders are out on track for free practice right now, we'll be back shortly with an update.