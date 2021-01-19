Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Houston 2 Preview Podcast
January 19, 2021 1:00pm
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the second round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and gives us their lock of the week for the Houston 2 Supercross.
Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Houston 2 preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.
The Houston 1 Supercross top points earning riders:
450SX Class: Justin Barcia (1st in the main event) | 42 points
250SX Class: Josh Varize (12th in the main event) | 52 points
