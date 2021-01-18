THOR Releases 2021 Spring Gear Line

Poway, CA—To get where you are going, you have got to know where you have been. 2020 served up myriad challenges for everyone both on and off the track. Through it all, the elite THOR Motocross team put in the work and came through with a number of professional wins around the world and a couple titles to cap off a wild year for the history books. Looking ahead, 2021 offers us all a fresh start, a bright opportunity to get on the track, push to be our best and bring those #1 plates back home where they belong.

Reflex Cast

Trusted by the H.E.P. Suzuki team and freestyle ace Jarryd Mcneil, the Reflex helmet is the culmination of rider input and technical innovation resulting in a helmet that is as much a work of art as it is purpose built to support a racer’s needs when things go wrong out on the track. The new Cast graphic offers a neutral black and white color scheme, with a bold camo / bolt graphic combo that really stands out. Bolstered by leading-edge Koroyd® technology and MIPS® “brain protection system”, the Reflex helmet truly is a complete package.

Prime Pro Cast

Prime Pro racewear allows you to perform at your peak by offering uncompromising mobility, ventilation and comfort. Featuring THOR’s premium In-Motion fabric for optimal flex in a lightweight package, Prime Pro is the choice of Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Tony Cairoli and Jorge Prado. The new Cast graphic combines modern color stories with progressive elements, designed to stand out in the most subtle way possible.