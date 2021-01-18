Dylan Ferrandis | 7th in 450SX

“Honestly, it was a surprise. The result was really good and I was happy about it. It was hard, everything is new for me and the team. The team doesn’t have the experience with a 450 in race conditions, and we had to really learn during press day and every practice. I struggled to find myself and my rhythm with the top guys. In the main event the conditions were great for me and I gave it everything I had until the checkered flag. We learned a lot. I’ll try to improve what I can with the bike and get better for the next race.

“For me where I struggled in practice was to accept that I earned this place in this sport and in the 450s. When I was on the track with these guys, I realized these were guys I always admired watching on TV, both when I was younger and also the last few seasons. So the mindset of that, I’m one of those guys now. It was pretty crazy because I was battling with Webb and Anderson. It was really hard, I have to accept that I’m with those guys and I have to race and fight with them. I’m glad that’s over and we can move to the second one.”

Aaron Plessinger | 8th in 450SX

“Today started off kind of rough. I wasn’t really jelling with the bike. Went out in the first and second practice and I qualified really, really bad. I just needed to calm down and let my nerves just ease up a little bit. That’s what I did in the Heat race. I got off to a great start right behind Coop (Cooper Webb), and unfortunately, I made a few mistakes.

“When I was behind him just chillin’ there for a minute, I was cool and I was calm. But when I actually started to close in on him, I was like ‘I can actually do this!’ And I think I got excited and that actually kind of overpowered my riding skills! I just went in and tried to make a pass, didn’t make it stick, and then I started making mistakes. I got a little excited, tried to push the issue and started falling apart after that. But now that I know I can run up there, I think it will be a lot better.

“I took that with me to the main. I didn’t really get a good start, but I made the best of it. I just took it stride by stride. I was right there with (Justin) Brayton for a while and tried to push it in on him. Then I tightened up and Dylan ended up getting me at the end. Overall, it was a good day. Eighth place for the first race of the year. We’ll come back on Tuesday and rip it again.”