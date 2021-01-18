YEAHHHHHH!!! We are back racing people! And that’s pretty cool right? The Houston SX 1 kickoff to the 2021 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross just happened and there is plenty to digest but also, we get to race tomorrow also! YAY for us! Right?

I’m gonna be knocking these columns out left and right with this schedule we have so forgive me for being a bit brief with this column. Here are some hits and misses from Houston 1.

HIT & miss: The track! Yeah I know we’re breaking the rules here by coming out of the gate with something that both hits and misses, but for an opening round, I thought this was a challenging track. The whoops were mellow but there was a quad not many riders did and some rhythms that rewarded the guys who wanted to send it. Not like the typical dumbed-down Anaheim 1, in my opinion. The real tough thing was the way the track broke down. It got soft and rutty and several riders made mention about how tough it got. That’s not something the guys have to deal with at Anaheim. It was tough for the guys.

HIT: Justin Barcia! Has to be right? GasGas Bam Bam was Fan Fun! On the factory KTM with red plastic (sorry, I’m not there with the people that yell and scream about a brand’s first win, this isn’t actually a new bike), Barcia came out and looked as dialed in. Grabbing starts, fitness on point…he made it happen out there to win, incredibly, the opener for the third straight year. And he had an air shock on the bike! So first win for Troy Lee Designs in the 450SX class, first win for a GasGas (officially but we all know, right?), first win for an air shock, and I’m sure I’m missing some firsts in here. He made some mistakes for sure but how cool would it be if Barcia could be a title contender throughout all 17 races? Whether he’s Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha or GasGas, he’s always exciting.