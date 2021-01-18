Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Houston 2 Supercross

How to Watch Houston 2 Supercross

January 18, 2021 4:00pm

The second round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Tuesday, January 19, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Action will kick off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST and NBC Sports Network will have delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States26
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany23
3Marvin Musquin La Reole France21
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States19
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States18
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States26
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States23
3Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States21
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan19
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States18
Full Standings

2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen

Episode 2 | 450 Contenders

Episode 3 | Next Generation

Episode 4 | The Team Players

Episode 5 | The 250SX Class

Other Links

General

Live Timing

2021 AMA Numbers

2021 450SX Team Guide

2021 250SX Team Guide

Houston 2

Houston 2 Supecross Race Center

Houston 2 450SX Entry List

Houston 2 250SX Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy
Houston, Texas 77054

Practice & Qualifying — 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST

Tickets

Get tickets to the Houston 2 Supercross.

Track Map

The 2021 Houston 2 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Houston 2 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Houston 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

2021 Houston 2 Supercross race day schedule
2021 Houston 2 Supercross race day schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Houston, Texas.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now