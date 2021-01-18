The second round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Tuesday, January 19, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Action will kick off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the opening round night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST and NBC Sports Network will have delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST/7:30 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule