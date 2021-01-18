In a close battle for the opening round victory of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship, Ken Roczen narrowly lost the fight to Justin Barcia. However, the second-place finish certainly kept Roczen’s head held high as he looks forward to the second round this Tuesday. Why is that? Roczen explained his positive demeanor following the race while speaking to the media via Zoom call.

Racer X: At the opening round there’s all the jitters because you don’t know if your bike’s good, you don’t know if you’re good, you don’t know how you stack up. Now that you’ve gone through this first round on that new bike and got through it, what’s it feel like now on the back end of this?

Ken Roczen: Really good. It really feels like it’s been forever since I’ve raced, since I didn’t ride outdoors. This race though was the most normal race. Salt Lake did not feel normal whatsoever but coming here and having some fans in the stadium, it just had a little bit of the sense of the good old days, let’s call them that way, even though we’re not quite completely there yet. But I just had fun out there. It felt like we were in the middle of the season, to be honest. I think there was a lot of madness going on behind us. It was nice to stay away from that. Like I said, I just changed my complete outlook on the whole racing side of things, so I really just tried to race today and enjoy myself. That’s exactly what I’ve done. So, I’m really over the moon with tonight.

How important was it to shake the rust off? Or did you shake the rust off this first race after what you missed last year?

Since I didn’t race outdoors, yes. It has been a while, but in general the mindset that I was in is that this is… I’ve done it. I’m almost 27 now. I’ve raced plenty of seasons. So, I kind of know what to expect. It’s really what you do with that mindset. So, I didn’t really feel too rusty out there.

During the main event it seems like you came up on Bam-Bam [Justin Barcia] twice in that same corner, but you held back. Was that kind of season management? Basically saying, “This is the first race - let’s get through this one healthy and maybe not push it the first race?”

Well, you’ve kind of got to pick your battles. When the ruts get deep and they’re tacky like that, to make a block pass right there, and you don’t want contact because sometimes it just happens where you lock bars a little bit. Being in ruts like that, if we both go down then we’re both going to be mad. It just doesn’t really help us. So, I was kind of just trying to pick my battles. If I felt like that I had the edge on that, I would have made it happen but it was just one of those things. He was really high on the rut, almost at the very top rut. I came in at such a steep angle, and for me to make that pass, I have to take his line away. If he doesn’t expect it like that and if he slows down or I clip his front wheel or whatever, especially being in the ruts right there, we would both go down. So that’s how I thought of it. Could you have made it happen? Probably, but at the same time I was just picking my battles.