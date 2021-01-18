Unlucky 13

Eli Tomac has never been very strong at the season opener since he graduated to the premier class, and he didn’t do anything to break that mold on Saturday night. The Monster Energy Kawasaki rider got into it with Vince Friese and went down, and ended up getting into it again with Friese, punting him off the track. We’ll probably never know exactly what went down out there, but the end result is the same—a thirteenth place for the defending champ. Tomac needs to put in a strong showing on Tuesday night. If he doesn’t, he’ll be forced to dig himself out of an early-season hole yet again. –Hansel

Heartbreaker

RJ Hampshire kicked off the season with a fifth on Saturday night, which doesn’t leave him in a bad position, championship-wise. That said, he’s probably not too happy about the way it went down, or the way he went down, more accurately. He held second for ten laps before surrendering the spot to Forkner, then crashed away the final podium spot under pressure from Colt Nichols and Jett Lawrence with just a few laps left. “We felt good in the beginning and it just got worse as the day went on,”Hampshire said. “In the Main Event, I ripped a start and just did not ride very well at all. I lost my front with a couple laps to go and then jumped off the track on the last lap. I’ll regroup and recover over the next couple of days and be better on Tuesday.” Hampshire showed real speed and fight. If he cleans up some of his mistakes there’s a good chance he’ll be somewhere on the podium at H2. -Hansel

Momentum Maintenance

Some trends, like winning the season opener three years in a row, are good. Others, like not winning another race for the rest of the season, not so much. Justin Barcia has both to his credit, but you know he’d like shed the latter like a mud-covered tear off. In his post-race interview he even mentioned he doesn’t want to be a “one-hit wonder” this season. Well, he’s got sixteen more opportunities to make sure that doesn’t happen, starting on Tuesday night. Will he go back-to-back at round two? -Hansel