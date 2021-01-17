Results Archive
Supercross
Houston 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis 1
Sat Jan 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Pressure Off, Results On

January 17, 2021 2:30am | by:

Jason Weigandt picked up on the no-pressure vibe from Justin Barcia and Ken Roczen before the season, and that mental strategy carried these two formerly-feisty performers to the top at Houston. Keep it mellow, check the ego and dampen the hype and expectations. These two kept doing that, and it paid off.

The Weege Show post race walk and talk is presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction, made and engineered in the USA. Go get a set at RaceTech.com.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now