On a crisp February night in Glendale, Arizona, five years ago, Christian Craig outdueled Cooper Webb and Joey Savatgy to claim his first career supercross victory. At that time, it would have been nearly impossible to predict Craig would endure a rough train of injuries, a suspension, and a half decade wait before he’d win again. Saturday night in Houston, Craig once again tasted the winner’s champagne after winning the opening round of the 2021 250SX East Regional Championship, and also his first race as part of Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha.

Craig spoke with the media following his emotional win.

Christian, just a great night, a great day all around. On the ground next to the podium, I got to talk to you after the heat race and you had this like laser focus. I could tell there was some intensity. There was a lot of purpose with the way you were riding today. Take me through the entire day and where you were leading up to that main event. Then of course when you cross the finish line and the fireworks go off, just how that emotion just completely shifted when you got it done.

Christian Craig: Just the whole day was good, but I’ve had so many of these days. Everyone kind of knows my story if you’ve followed it. I can qualify good. I can win heat races, but then something happens in the main. I make a mistake, I get a bad start, I tip over. Just something that I can’t control sometimes. But it’s kind of like I had this chip on my shoulder today, and I still do. It’s not like I got rid of it. Just something that I needed to prove to myself. I do believe in myself and after the off-season that we had there was just this chip on my shoulder. I just felt it all day. I was flowing. It was awesome. When I crossed that finish line, just so much emotion. It kind of took me back a couple years when I was struggling and going through the whole FIM thing. It was so easy for me to just give up and call it a career. I’m happy I stuck into it. I’m just going to keep this going.

Typically, you guys would go home and get some recovery time but we’re going racing again in a couple of nights. Obviously, you did it a little bit last year. Does it feel good that two more days and we do it again, or do you kind of wish that you had a few extra days, and it was maybe not until next Saturday?

I’m all for this schedule. We’ll chill for a couple days. We’re going to probably do some Zwift’s, nothing too crazy. It’s more just recovery and chill and hang out with the kids tomorrow and get back to it Tuesday. I’m excited. I think it’s a cool schedule and it’s going to be a little bit different track. Hopefully, they make it a little more technical. It was pretty basic tonight. You had to be aggressive to make some passes. I was aggressive with RJ [Hampshire] in that heat, but that was kind of the only way to get around with two laps to go. I’m looking forward to it for Tuesday.