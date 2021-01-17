Years ago, Red Bull built an entire MX Nation summertime video series around Ken Roczen battling Ryan Dungey, pitting Dungey’s clean-cut no-drama workhorse character around Roczen’s edgy, flashy, attitude filled role. That was a young Kenny known for brash statements and flair.

Fast forward to today’s Monster Energy Supercross tour, and the now 26-year-old Roczen is rounding into a roll as veteran figure, with a completely different outlook on racing and life. Kenny was quiet during the off-season, until late in the game when he appeared in two very non-adversarial situations. First, he was riding his Honda at the TLD test track—operated by the KTM group—with riders from other brands, like Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson. The real whopper was seeing he and long-time rival Eli Tomac flying private together to Houston, both holding their new babies on their lap. This Kenny is no drama, no stress, just enjoying life and everyone around him.

“Times have changed,” he says. “I think a lot of us are starting to put their egos down.”

We could roll out the standard “now Kenny is married and has a child” cliches and they probably do apply here, but with Roczen you must also account for the massive ups and downs he’s experienced throughout his career. It’s all served up a different mental outlook, and where at once Kenny was the attention-garnering lightning rod for the series, he actually spent much of his off-season well outside the social circles, quietly working his way back into shape.

“My off-season was super mellow and low stress,” is how he explained his prep for 2021.