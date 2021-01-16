Results Archive
The List: Our Main Event Picks

January 16, 2021 7:00am

With so many great riders set to hit the track today for the first round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, it’s inevitable that we’ll see some big names miss out on the main event. So, we here at Racer X thought it would be fun to play a little game of guess the starting list! We asked five staffers to pick which 22 riders they believe will make it into the first main event of the year. Here are the results:

Steve Matthes

We did this on Monday night during the PulpMX Show with a list of 30 riders and it was tough. We left out some big names, including Chiz (Kyle Chisholm) and we ALL know Chiz is going to Chiz. But since Monday, we've seen Max Anstie get hurt and Tyler Bowers announce that he won't be racing the first few rounds due to lack of support. That was two guys we had in the 22-man main event. So Chiz goes in!

My main event list in no particular order is:

  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Dean Wilson
  4. Jason Anderson
  5. Zach Osborne
  6. Ken Roczen
  7. Chase Sexton
  8. Justin Bogle
  9. Joey Savatgy
  10. Marvin Musquin
  11. Cooper Webb
  12. Benny Bloss
  13. Vince Friese
  14. Broc Tickle
  15. Justin Brayton
  16. Brandon Hartranft
  17. Malcolm Stewart
  18. Aaron Plessinger
  19. Dylan Ferrandis
  20. Martin Davalos
  21. Kyle Chisholm (pay no mind to his 34th OA in qualifying, please and thank you)

I think barring disaster, that's 21 of the 22 guys. All locks, right? I mean, okay maybe not Chiz but for sure 20 LOCKS! After that it's Alex Ray, Justin Rodbell, The #722 (Adam Enticknap), Ryan Breece, Fast Freddie Noren or Justin Starling for the last two spots. I'm probably forgetting a good guy or two. Flip a coin, I think. Seriously. DEEP FIELD!

NOTE: This photo is from 2020, that's why Barcia is on a Yamaha. He will make his GasGas debut tonight. Align Media

Kris Keefer

This is not even fair! I don't like this list because there are too many good guys that aren't on it! However, I will concur on 19 of Steve's choices, but I will ride that bunking bronco that is Alex Ray and lock him into the main event. I know, dangerous right? Chiz and Starling will round out my picks and that will be your 22-man main event at H1. STAMP IT! 

  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Dean Wilson
  4. Jason Anderson
  5. Zach Osborne
  6. Ken Roczen
  7. Chase Sexton
  8. Justin Bogle
  9. Joey Savatgy
  10. Marvin Musquin
  11. Cooper Webb
  12. Benny Bloss
  13. Vince Friese
  14. Broc Tickle
  15. Justin Brayton
  16. Brandon Hartranft
  17. Malcolm Stewart
  18. Aaron Plessinger
  19. Dylan Ferrandis
  20. Alex Ray
  21. Justin Starling
  22. Kyle Chisholm
Alex Ray laughing at the haters who didn't pick him in their list for the Houston 1 main event. Align Media

Kellen Brauer

I feel like this happens every year where you get to P20 on a list and are blown away by the name you type in, but I think so many people being healthy for the opener certainly helps. With Max Anstie being hurt and it sounding like Shane McElrath will also be out, that opens two more spots to the main event for me. We also have no idea where Justin Hill is but maybe he shows up on his Munn Racing machine this weekend and goes straight in!

Here is my list in no particular order:

  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
  4. Zach Osborne
  5. Adam Cianciarulo
  6. Marvin Musquin
  7. Jason Anderson
  8. Justin Barcia
  9. Chase Sexton
  10. Justin Brayton
  11. Dean Wilson
  12. Malcolm Stewart
  13. Martin Davalos
  14. Joey Savatgy
  15. Broc Tickle
  16. Dylan Ferrandis
  17. Aaron Plessinger
  18. Vince Friese
  19. Justin Bogle
  20. Brandon Hartranft
  21. Benny Bloss
  22. Kyle Chisholm

I’ll have a caveat down here of five guys outside of my top 22 that I believe could fairly easily sneak in without us really noticing as well.

Fredrik Noren - Alex Ray - Justin Starling - Justin Rodbell - Carlen Gardner

Martin Davalos won 450SX Rookie of the Year honors last year. Will he qualify for the first main event of the year in 2021? Align Media

Jason Thomas

  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
  4. Ken Roczen
  5. Marvin Musquin
  6. Jason Anderson
  7. Chase Sexton
  8. Aaron Plessinger
  9. Malcolm Stewart
  10. Zach Osborne
  11. Dean Wilson
  12. Justin Brayton
  13. Vince Friese
  14. Broc Tickle
  15. Benny Bloss
  16. Brandon Hartranft
  17. Joey Savatgy
  18. Justin Bogle
  19. Dylan Ferrandis
  20. Alex Ray
  21. Martin Davalos
  22. Kyle Chisholm
Is Kyle Chisholm going to do Kyle Chisholm things at the 2021 season opener? Align Media

Mitch Kendra

Even without some veterans at the opener this is tough because this year is #STACKED! But, after looking at some of the lists from the guys above, I think they need to check the entry list again.

Here is my list for the Houston 1 450SX main event in a random order.

  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
  4. Adam Cianciarulo
  5. Marvin Musquin
  6. Jason Anderson
  7. Chase Sexton
  8. Aaron Plessinger
  9. Malcolm Stewart
  10. Dylan Ferrandis
  11. Joey Savatgy
  12. Zach Osborne
  13. Dean Wilson
  14. Justin Brayton
  15. Vince Friese
  16. Broc Tickle
  17. Benny Bloss
  18. Justin Bogle
  19. Martin Davalos
  20. Alex Ray
  21. Kyle Chisholm
  22. Ronnie Stewart

Boom! That's 22 solid riders in the first main of the year, giving the nod to Ronnie Stewart as the only three-digit guy that will make the main.

And there you have it! The Racer X staff’s picks to make the main. This was only for fun so no need to point out who was wrong when that one rider has an off night and misses the main.

Let’s drop the gate on the first race day of 2021!

