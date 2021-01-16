With so many great riders set to hit the track today for the first round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, it’s inevitable that we’ll see some big names miss out on the main event. So, we here at Racer X thought it would be fun to play a little game of guess the starting list! We asked five staffers to pick which 22 riders they believe will make it into the first main event of the year. Here are the results:

Steve Matthes

We did this on Monday night during the PulpMX Show with a list of 30 riders and it was tough. We left out some big names, including Chiz (Kyle Chisholm) and we ALL know Chiz is going to Chiz. But since Monday, we've seen Max Anstie get hurt and Tyler Bowers announce that he won't be racing the first few rounds due to lack of support. That was two guys we had in the 22-man main event. So Chiz goes in!

My main event list in no particular order is:

I think barring disaster, that's 21 of the 22 guys. All locks, right? I mean, okay maybe not Chiz but for sure 20 LOCKS! After that it's Alex Ray, Justin Rodbell, The #722 (Adam Enticknap), Ryan Breece, Fast Freddie Noren or Justin Starling for the last two spots. I'm probably forgetting a good guy or two. Flip a coin, I think. Seriously. DEEP FIELD!