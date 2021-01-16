Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, for the opening round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
We're here! It's happening! Monster Energy Supercross has arrived in Houston for the first of a three-round title in the Lone Star State. The top riders got to hit the track yesterday for press day, which just reinforced the standard #deepfield theme that starts every season. We've got the established stars like defending champion Eli Tomac and perennial challengers Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb, alongside the returning Marvin Musquin, 2018 Champion Jason Anderson, last year's round-one winner Justin Barcia on a new bike (GasGas), Zach Osborne fresh off of a 450 National Motocross Championship, Adam Cianciarulo expected to pay dividends in year two, a new Yamaha 450 effort with Aaron Plessinger and Malcolm Stewart all joined by a strong rookie crop including a third Yamaha man in Dylan Ferrandis and Roczen's new teammate Chase Sexton. We've probably left several contenders out of the story already. That's how many great riders there are.
We did lose one rookie, though, as Shane McElrath will not be racing due to a shoulder injury suffered a few weeks back.
Osborne took a big digger yesterday on the second lap of press day when his bike cut out on a jump. He tells us he banged his knee but should be okay. The rest of the 450 field looked good--this track features great dirt and no bizarre sections so riders picked it up quickly. Barcia was the only rider to do the big quad after the finish line jump. No idea if that will be a real line here on race day.
In the 250s, just check out our preview to see who is racing and what they expect. Should be some fireworks in the smaller-bike class, and no matter what we'll have new 250 champions crowned since Sexton and Ferrandis have graduated.
Practice has begun here in Houston. Stay tuned for more.
Free Practice
Christian Craig and RJ Hampshire took turns at the top of the board in this session, with Craig holding the top spot early and Hampshire then taking it away. Jett Lawrence looked incredible in yesterday’s press day but this session was trouble, as he crashed twice, once in a rhythm and another time washing the front tire out in a corner. Austin Forkner also went down in a bowl berm. From out vantage point, the corners look to be getting more rutted than they were yesterday and that led to small mistakes.
These times don’t count, but Hampshire was fastest. Riders were experimenting with the rhythm lane after the whoops, which led to a sick double wheel tap yesterday, but has been changed today. The hot line might be to double off the table, then double again all the way over the start straight and into the corner. It wasn’t easy to do, though, but Christian Craig got it down late. He still ended up second to Hampshire in times.
In the 450s, Marvin Musquin was the first rider on track followed by Vince Friese. Justin Barcia looked really racy right from the get-go, though. Soon Adam Cianciarulo and Eli Tomac took over the top two spots. Riders were really trying to figure out the rhythm lane after the whoops. Double over start or triple off? Chase Sexton went down and was slow to refire the bike, heading to mechanic’s area, but then he returned and logged the seventh-best time, so he must be okay. On the other end, Zach Osborne went down hard yesterday and was only 21st fastest in that session, so this is not a good start to the season for Zacho. Late in the session…Dean Wilson jumped to the top! Dean looked really good yesterday and his time in this session held on for the top spot.
In the 450 B group, Justin Robell, the privateer star of last summer's Lucas Oil Pro Motocross tour, is jumping into supercross. He crashed early, and that's not good, but then came back to log the top time of the session...until the last lap, when Carlen Gardner took it away. Rodbell was second and Austin Politelli third.
This track is already hammered. Track work has begun and we'll be back with more.