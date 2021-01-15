Forkner spent most of his off-season in California and learned a lot more about testing as they worked on the new 2021 KX250.

“There’s quite a bit that changed compared to last year’s bike, and we tried to set it up the same way and that didn’t work, just because of the changes to the geometry and things like that,” he said. “I had to figure out how that works, but once we figured that out, we made changes and we have that working good now.”

Where’s Forkner’s confidence after missing the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign again?

“More so I need to remind myself,” he says. “Same situation as last year. I won St. Louis and that was my first win since the injury, and it was like Ah, okay, I can do it again. You have to get to that step and then go forward from there. I wasn’t off the bike as long as I was last year with the ACL, but it’s another missed outdoor season, more time off the bike that I didn’t want. Now I have to get to that first step, and then long term try to get that championship, not get hurt this year, do all the races.”

Jett Lawrence: We list Jett second because so many fans have been asking, “Are we gonna get to see Jett versus Forkner this year? That was fire at Salt Lake City last year!” Indeed, you get your wish, although both Lawrence and Forkner say any beef has been squashed….for now. DMXS Radio’s David Izer asked them both about it.

“Yeah, everyone always tries to build things up to make some drama, it’s like every TV show, they want drama,” says Lawrence. “It was a one-time thing. If either of us decide to do a stupid thing the other one will give it back, that’s just how racing goes. We did it to each other there. If one of us gives it to the other, we know the other will come back harder and harder. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

“I’ve been seeing everyone building it up, everyone likes a rivalry,” says Forkner. “That’s all I chalked it up to. We got together in one of the last Salt Lake City races, there was a start thing where we came together and I went down and we were battling in that race. I don’t know if that set us up for a huge rivalry, it was kind of something that happened. But yeah, I guess everyone wants a rivalry and they picked us two. I didn’t know who was riding what coast, I just worried about myself and getting my bike working.”