Watch: Explaining Max Anstie's Injury & Updates on Ferrandis, McElrath

January 15, 2021

Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki's Max Anstie will miss the opening round of Monster Energy Supercross following a practice crash earlier this week. The team looks to re-evaluate the Briton once the Houston triple-header is complete for a chance to potentially see Anstie return in Indianapolis.

In other injury news, Dylan Ferrandis and Shane McElrath are nursing back to full strength after crashes in December forced both of them off the bike for some time.

Hear all about that and more in the Racer X Rapid News Flash.

